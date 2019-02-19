MEISEL--Renee. It is with deep sorrow that the Officers, Board of Governors, members and staff of Fresh Meadow Country Club mourn the loss of our esteemed member, Mrs. Renee Meisel. Mrs. Meisel was a member of Fresh Meadow for 40 years. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her entire family. David S. Finkelstein, President Steven H. Marvin, Secretary
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 19, 2019