RENEE MEISEL

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RENEE MEISEL.

MEISEL--Renee. It is with deep sorrow that the Officers, Board of Governors, members and staff of Fresh Meadow Country Club mourn the loss of our esteemed member, Mrs. Renee Meisel. Mrs. Meisel was a member of Fresh Meadow for 40 years. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her entire family. David S. Finkelstein, President Steven H. Marvin, Secretary
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.