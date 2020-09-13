NELSON--Renee Joy. Renee Nelson passed away peacefully at her home in New York City on September 7, 2020 at age 96. She was an extraordinary woman whose zest for life was legendary and inspiring to all who knew her. She had a fierce and unquenchable thirst for knowledge, beauty, music and the arts. She had a wide-ranging passion for theater; her love and support of the NYC theater scene took her to all parts of the City to view all she could cram into her already bursting schedule. She was as well a devotee of the Met Opera and never missed a Ring Cycle. Renee was a renowned collector and connoisseur of modern art, a life master bridge champion, and ran her own interior design business for over 60 years. She voraciously took from life all it had to offer; at her passing, she left nothing "on the field." Renee was always the epitome of style, class and grace, and the most elegant woman in the room wherever she went. Renee served on the boards of the Israel Museum, her coop at 575 Park Avenue, and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, a company founded by her beloved husband Howard, who passed away in 2006 and with whom she shared a glorious marriage of 61 years. Renee is survived by her two sons, Steven and Michael, Steven's wife Shirley Sarna, their sons, Eric and Adam, Adam's wife Jaclyn and their two young children Jake and Lily. She is survived as well by Michael's wife Wendy, their son Joshua and his partner Gray Scott, their daughter Amanda and her husband Joshua Mandel, and their sons Lucas and Avery. Renee was a beloved, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed away on her own terms with grace. She was admired by so many and will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her.





