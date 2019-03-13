Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RENEE SILVERSTEIN. View Sign

SILVERSTEIN--Renee Rhein. Renee Rhein Silverstein, Age 84, artistic visionary and curator. Born in 1935 to Lillian and Isidore Pritsker, Renee grew up in Los Angeles and attended USC. She met her husband Mike Silverstein, founder of Nina Footwear and were married for 54 years before his passing in 2012. Renee died surrounded by her family in Sarasota, Florida on March 11. An artist, designer, voracious reader and curator of furniture and art, her sense of adventure took her to all corners of the world and was shared with her children and grandchildren. Her quick wit and daily informative emails will be missed by many. Renee loved architecture and design, creating spaces that reflected her keen eye. She was awed by space and all of its glorious unknown, leading her to a zero-gravity experience which she cherished. Renee was an artistic visionary seeing beauty in all she laid her eyes on. Renee had homes in Sands Point, NY, and Casey Key, FL. She is survived by her beloved children and spouses: Scott and Betsy, Neil and Jan, Nanci and Wayne, Baron and Mara and grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, Aaron, Arielle, Andy Sydney, Talia, Maxwell, Teddy, Lili, Lila and Ava and her "four leggeds", Fidel and Diego. Services will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, March 13th at Community Synagogue, Sands Point, NY. Shiva following at the home of Baron and Mara Silverstein, and continue Thursday, March 14th, 1pm-9pm. Donations can be made in Renee's honor to Brothers For Life:



SILVERSTEIN--Renee Rhein. Renee Rhein Silverstein, Age 84, artistic visionary and curator. Born in 1935 to Lillian and Isidore Pritsker, Renee grew up in Los Angeles and attended USC. She met her husband Mike Silverstein, founder of Nina Footwear and were married for 54 years before his passing in 2012. Renee died surrounded by her family in Sarasota, Florida on March 11. An artist, designer, voracious reader and curator of furniture and art, her sense of adventure took her to all corners of the world and was shared with her children and grandchildren. Her quick wit and daily informative emails will be missed by many. Renee loved architecture and design, creating spaces that reflected her keen eye. She was awed by space and all of its glorious unknown, leading her to a zero-gravity experience which she cherished. Renee was an artistic visionary seeing beauty in all she laid her eyes on. Renee had homes in Sands Point, NY, and Casey Key, FL. She is survived by her beloved children and spouses: Scott and Betsy, Neil and Jan, Nanci and Wayne, Baron and Mara and grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, Aaron, Arielle, Andy Sydney, Talia, Maxwell, Teddy, Lili, Lila and Ava and her "four leggeds", Fidel and Diego. Services will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, March 13th at Community Synagogue, Sands Point, NY. Shiva following at the home of Baron and Mara Silverstein, and continue Thursday, March 14th, 1pm-9pm. Donations can be made in Renee's honor to Brothers For Life: brothersforlife.com Published in The New York Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Riverside-Nassau North Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close