SPITZ--Renee 85, Beloved wife of Ronald for 53 years, devoted mother to Jason (Jennifer), and adoring grandmother to Jasper and Sophie passed away on Wednesday, March 13. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 76th and Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan at 11:30am on Sunday, March 17, followed by burial at Cedar Park Cemetery, Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, N.J. at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Renee's memory to The American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science (ACWIS), 633 Third Ave., NY, NY 10016, designated for the Pearl Welinsky Merlo Fund.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 15, 2019