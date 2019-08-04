HALSBAND--Rennie Frances. April 4, 1937 - August 1, 2019 Rennie grew up in Scarsdale, NY. She was a graduate of Bennington College, where she studied dance and psychology. She is survived by her son, Craig Hansen-Sturm, a daughter, step-sons Kenneth and Michael Halsband, and her grandchildren. Rennie led a full and varied life, first in Europe, and later settling in Westchester, NY. She was passionate about pure-bred Bouviers, boutique cars, Yankees baseball, interior-design, and radio talk shows. Her true love, however, was Raquette Lake Camps, where she was first a camper, and later a camp director. Rennie and her second husband, Jerry Halsband, owned Raquette Lake Girls & Boys Camps for more than 25 years. She will always be remembered for embodying the true Raquette Lake Camp Spirit. Rennie touched many lives, and all who knew and loved her will miss her dearly. People with memories of Rennie, especially from their time at Camp, please email [email protected] and [email protected]. The service will be held on Tuesday, August 6th at 2:30pm at Sharon Garden Cemetery in Valhalla, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 4, 2019