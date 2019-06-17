DAVID--Reuben. 1928-2018 An unveiling was held on June 16, 2019 for Reuben David, who passed away in New York City June 10, 2018, two days shy of his 90th birthday. Reuben David immigrated to the U.S. from Baghdad, Iraq, in 1950, and had a career as an attorney for the City of New York. Known as a man of integrity, honesty and loyalty, he was a dignified and intelligent presence in whatever he did. He is survived by a wife of almost 50 years, a son, two grandsons, a daughter-in-law and a brother. He lived a noble life. He was loved, and is truly missed by family and friends.



