GUTOFF--Reuben, (1927-2020). Reuben Gutoff, son of Samuel and Lillian Gutoff, was born August 5, 1927, in The Bronx and died April 6, 2020 of COVID-19 in Manhattan. Reuben graduated from Dewitt Clinton High School at 16 and earned a BS in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University in 1948. In 1950, he married Simone Firestone of Forest Hills and went to work for General Electric in Schenectady. The family settled in Westport, CT in 1959. Reuben and Simone had two daughters, Deborah (Jack Gault) of Darien, CT and Bija (Daniel Koch) of Portland, OR. In 1979 he founded Strategy Associates. In 1981 he married Judyth Bernstein of Westport, who predeceased him. Reuben was deeply loved by, and fiercely loyal to, his family, generously supporting their educations and careers. He was a bon vivant - a natty dresser who loved to step out to restaurants, theater, opera, classical music and movies, and a voracious reader. He cherished his beach home in Bridgehampton, traveled frequently to London and Paris, and had a special love for the American West. He was an avid athlete, skiing and playing tennis well into his 80s, and a diehard fan of his hometown Knicks and Yankees. He loved to attend Olympic Games worldwide. Reuben is survived by his two daughters, his grandchildren Nadia (Sara), Peter and Alexander, and his great-grandson Noah, his brother Daniel and niece Anita (Bohdan, Niko and Maya), and Simone, as well as his step-children Lynn (Greg), Neal (Margie) and Gail, and their children, Matthew, Kaylin, Jenson, Walker, Avery and Kendall, and his companion, Ellen Robinson. Please consider a donation in his memory to a fund for COVID first responders nychhc.networkforgood.com or the Reuben Gutoff Scholarship Fund at Columbia.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020