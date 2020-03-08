DREIFUS--Rhoda Rocker, age 92, on March 5, 2020. Predeceased by her husband William Dreifus and siblings Bernice Block, Ruth Lloyd and Edwin Rocker. Devoted mother of Stuart (Patti) and Claudia Dreifus-Pesce (Perry); adored grandmother of Will and Andrew Dreifus and Rebecca, Aaron and Benjamin Pesce. She spent her career at Harper and Row publishers, involved in editorial and direct marketing and at Dover Publications as the Direct Marketing Manager. A resident of New Rochelle for 60 years, she was active in League of Women Voters, Brandeis Women, and Hadassah. An avid gardener, gourmet cook and hostess, she enjoyed classical music and opera, her book clubs, family, and many friends. She is also survived by her loving companion Arthur Epstein who enriched her last years. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah.



