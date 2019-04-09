Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RHODA KOEPPEL. View Sign

KOEPPEL--Rhoda, age 96, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. Born in the Bronx on September 26, 1922 to William and Manya Rubin. Rhoda graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in accounting, where she met her husband and life partner Adolph Koeppel. After moving to Nassau County, they raised a family of daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While working at Koeppel, Martone, Leistman LLP, Rhoda passed the bar to become an attorney, without attending law school. Rhoda was a pioneer in health and wellness advocating a healthy lifestyle, adopting vitamins and natural juices decades before they became popular. Rhoda was a concerned citizen for the world, supporting numerous local and national charities, including serving on the board for the Foundation for Advancement in Cancer Therapy. Always incredibly generous, she was a beacon of strength to all around her. Rhoda is survived by grateful family and friends. She is laid to rest next to Adolph at Mount Lebanon cemetery in Glendale, NY.



