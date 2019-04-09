RHODA KOEPPEL

KOEPPEL--Rhoda, age 96, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. Born in the Bronx on September 26, 1922 to William and Manya Rubin. Rhoda graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in accounting, where she met her husband and life partner Adolph Koeppel. After moving to Nassau County, they raised a family of daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While working at Koeppel, Martone, Leistman LLP, Rhoda passed the bar to become an attorney, without attending law school. Rhoda was a pioneer in health and wellness advocating a healthy lifestyle, adopting vitamins and natural juices decades before they became popular. Rhoda was a concerned citizen for the world, supporting numerous local and national charities, including serving on the board for the Foundation for Advancement in Cancer Therapy. Always incredibly generous, she was a beacon of strength to all around her. Rhoda is survived by grateful family and friends. She is laid to rest next to Adolph at Mount Lebanon cemetery in Glendale, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 9, 2019
