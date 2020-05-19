Rhoda M. Gilinsky
1928 - 2020
Rhoda M. Gilinsky passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 91. Pre-deceased by her husband, Morton L. Gilinsky, and her sister Dorothy Hammer, she is survived by her son Joshua and daughter Beth, son-in-law, Rabbi Aryeh Spero, grandsons Alexander and Samuel, step-grandson Benjamin, and nephews Matthew and Ethan Kapstein, and their families.

Rhoda received a BA from Connecticut College in 1949 and an MA from Radcliffe, 1950 in English literature. A freelance writer, a member of ASJA and the Westchester Writer's Union, she wrote primarily about education, women, the arts, labor and health for the Westchester section of The New York Times. She wrote a cover story for Cancer News in 1987,contributed to the Chronicle of Higher Education and was on the Editorial Board of the Connecticut College Alumni Magazine. An avid reader and a volunteer ESL teacher, Rhoda also loved travel, theater, dance, art and music.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute.
Published in New York Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
