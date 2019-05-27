MINTZER--Rhoda, 92, peacefully at home on May 25. Loving mother of Sue Greenberg and the late Matt Greenberg (Susan Gottlieb), grandmother of Alyssa Greenberg, and beloved wife of the late Daniel Greenberg. She was a gifted teacher and counselor (PhD Fordham), lifelong New Yorker, voracious reader, staunch Democrat and loyal Yankees fan. Strong and independent, Rhoda enjoyed driving her convertible, music, art and, especially, summers in Chautauqua. She'll be missed by her extraordinary caregivers and many dear friends. Donations in her memory: Smith Memorial Library (Chautauqua) or Scholarship Foundation (St. Louis).
Published in The New York Times on May 27, 2019