ROSENBLUM--Rhoda. Rhoda died peacefully after a short illness on July 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Charles, sons, Kenneth (Tara), Jay (Robin) and Daniel, and her beloved grandchildren, Jacob, Michael, Jane and Maxine. She is also survived by her brother, Arthur Conning, and her nephew and niece. Rhoda devoted her life to making a difference in the lives of everyone she encountered, and especially in the lives of the children and families she served in her professional career. A service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 12pm, Riverside Memorial Chapel in Manhattan, followed by a private burial.



