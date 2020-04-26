SHOTKIN--Rhoda Dorothy, age 90 of Westport, CT passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Cassena Care at Norwalk. Mrs. Shotkin was born in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Harry Madan and Rose (nee Charney) Madan. A graduate of Pratt Institute, Rhoda was a noted artist, a member of the Connecticut Watercolor Society, and a member of the National Association of Women Artists (NAWA). In 2014 she was the recipient of the Miriam Shorr Memorial Award for Watercolor at NAWA's 125th year exhibition in New York. Rhoda is survived by her beloved husband, Frederick Shotkin, her devoted children, Matthew Shotkin of Westport, CT, Susan Gascon- Shotkin and her husband, Jules Gascon of Colombier- Saugnieu, France, and her adored granddaughter, Marie-Laure Gascon. A private graveside service took place on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Temple Shalom Cemetery in Norwalk, CT. For more information or to share an online condolence, please visit greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020