SUMBERG-- Rhoda Gitenstein. Rhoda Sumberg passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in Larchmont, NY on April 3, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born in New York City on July 1, 1919 to Israel and Rose Bralower Gitenstein. Her sister Annette Zelson, her brothers Milton and Seymour Gitenstein predeceased her. She was a proud graduate of Hunter College High School and Hunter College, Class of 1941. She was founding member of the Larchmont Temple. To her 80th birthday she was a part time Spanish, French and Latin teacher at the French School in Mamaroneck, NY and Rye Neck High School. After her husband Bernard David Sumberg died in 1992, she reinvented herself by learning bridge, making new friends, staying involved with the Larchmont Temple. Her greatest joy was her family. She hosted the annual family gathering at her home even until 2019. She was the loving mother of Simon (Ilene) Sumberg of Norwalk, CT, Brooks (Robbie) Sumberg of Westport, CT and Alice (Michael) Adler of Winston Salem, NC. She was a devoted grandmother of seven and a great- grandmother of six. Due to the pandemic, the family held a virtual funeral service on April 5 led by Rabbi Jeffrey Sirkman of the Larchmont Temple. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later time. She was interred in Queens, NY. Donations in her memory may be made online to At Home On The Sound or mail to P.O. Box 523, Mamaroneck, NY 10543, Calvary Hospital Hospice, www.Calvaryhospital.org or mailed to 1740 Eastchester Rd., The Bronx, NY 10461 or to Hunter College.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020