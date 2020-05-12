Rhonda Alicia (Hepburn) Tuton
1960 - 2020
Rhonda Alicia (Hepburn) Tuton, who resided in the Ferncliff Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Rhinebeck, New York, died from complications of MS at 12:30 AM, Friday, May 8. How we will miss her!


Born to Philip and Edith (Morris) Hepburn August 23, 1960, the last of eight children who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, Rhonda followed her parents and oldest, showbiz brother Philip Jr. into the performing arts.

Rhonda earned a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts at Bard College in New York, where she met and married James Tuton, served on Bard's College Board, and later worked in Public Relations for IBM. Considerate and creative, she will be remembered as a stylishly fun force, full of life.

Because COVID-19 spreads, a memorial service will be announced at a later date, likely on her birthday in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please post memorable stories, statements, photos, music and video clips to Rhonda's Facebook Page. We welcome your support through remembrances posted there over the coming year.

We already miss her, but we know she has joined Mom, Dad, and our siblings Katherine and James. Rhonda is survived by her spouse Jimmy, her son Eddie, and his wife Caroline, but also her sibs Joan, Bradley, Audrey, Edith, and Gregory; nieces and nephews Lauren, Victoria, Philip, Alicia, Yvanna, and Brandon, and a host of adult and little loved ones.

Published in New York Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
