RICCIARDI--Dr. Riccardo, passed away at home December 4, 2019 at age 91. Loving husband of Elizabeth, father of Riccardo, Jr., Mark, Patricia and Lisa, grandfather of Erik, Andrew, Luca, Francesca, Benjamin, Red and Blaise. Predeceased by parents Giuseppe and Titina Cajati Ricciardi and brother Francesco. Born 1928 in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, graduate of University of Bologna School of Medicine, longtime and pioneering-era interventional cardiologist at St. Francis Heart Center in Roslyn, NY. Intensely private and principled, he was a powerful and loving force of incredible intellect, story-telling, humor, unending love for family, and a dedicated physician, avid outdoorsman, voracious reader, tennis player, skier and traveler. He loved nothing more than family and will live on with all those fortunate enough to have called him husband, Papa, Nonno, Zio, Doctor and friend. There will be a private memorial service. Dr. Mark J. Ricciardi Dr. Riccardo Ricciardi, Jr.



