1925 - 2020

Richard A. Beaumont, formerly CEO and Chairman of ORC Worldwide, died on October 3rd in NYC.



In a half-century of leadership in the field of human resources management, Richard was a consultant and advisor to global corporations, nonprofits, and various branches of government in the US and abroad.



Inspired by ORC's history – founded by John D. Rockefeller, Jr. in 1926 as IRC, a nonprofit research foundation that eventually established the for-profit consulting subsidiary known as ORC – Richard believed that business should always be guided by the goal of serving the mutually beneficial interests of organizations, workers, and society.



Richard was born on December 21, 1925 in NYC. In his unpublished memoir, he wrote that he was struck by the richness of the diverse and integrated society that defined his childhood experience. During his army service, he came to recognize the complexities of US diversity and how differences affect our work and interactions with others. While his early interests were in science, in college he was drawn to the study of people, management, and organizations, which became his lifelong passion.



A true pioneer and thought leader, Richard brought together companies in the 1960s to talk about how to increase the hiring and professional development of Black people in industry. In 1964, he and labor economist Roy Helfgott researched and published Management, Automation, and People. In his memoir, he wrote: "The world of work will absorb more and more technology, and there is a need to move apace with those changes.... [I]t is hard to believe that artificial intelligence will not follow a similar path as automation did..." Nearly sixty years later, the topics of racial equity and automation could not be more current.



As a leader and a human being, Richard had a strong code of ethics that inspired those around him. A master storyteller, he also had a keen sense of human potential and provided unique development opportunities for the people he hired. Many former employees attribute their successful, global business careers to the experiences they had at ORC; through Richard's leadership, ORC became an organization whose impact far exceeded its size.



In addition to leading ORC, Richard was also a former deputy undersecretary of the US Navy, senior vice president and board member of Amerada Hess Corporation, and president of the board of inlingua AG. He was an emeritus board member of Darden School of Business and Innovation Resource Center for Human Resources (formerly IRC), and a founding member and fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources (NAHR). He earned his bachelor's degree from UCLA and master's from University of Hawaii.



Richard met the love of his life, Deborah Hinckley, while she was living in Paris and he was there on business. For forty-seven years they shared their love of travel, great food, wine, art, and each other.



Richard is survived by his wife Deborah and a global community of friends and colleagues. Memorial donations can be made to DelawareCanal21.org.

