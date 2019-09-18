Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD ABRONS. View Sign Service Information Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 (212)-288-3500 Memorial service 11:00 AM Abrons Arts Center 466 Grand St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ABRONS--Richard. Richard Simon Abrons, of New York City died on September 16th, 2019. He was 92. He was a graduate of Andover (1944) and Yale (1949), and received his MBA from Columbia University in 1953. In 1964, he co-founded the investment firm First Manhattan Co. He went on to pursue his passion for writing fiction and plays. At age 55, he returned to school to earn an MFA in creative writing. He published over 20 short stories, and his story Every Day A Visitor garnered a National Magazine Fiction Award in 1981. Five of his plays saw production in off-Broadway theaters. Throughout his life, he was a tireless supporter of and active participant in programs serving local communities. He was president of the Louis and Anne Abrons Foundation for 38 years. He created the Plant-A-Lot program of Grow NYC, which built 116 community gardens throughout the five boroughs. He was president and vice-chair of Henry Street Settlement, a settlement house on the lower east side, and was an active board member for over 61 years. His final years were devoted to ensuring that the Bronx finally had a children's museum to call its own, and he was instrumental in the development of the Bronx Children's Museum. He was also a Director Emeritus of Poets and Writers, and United Neighborhood Houses. At the ripe young age of 88, his flair for the dramatic inspired him to join an acting class. He gave spirited performances and enjoyed the camaraderie with his fellow actors. Richard was physically active until well into his 80s. He swam, played tennis, paddle tennis, and roller bladed (although he had no idea how to stop). When he had a heart attack on the tennis court seven years ago, he still insisted on serving and was upset when the game got cancelled. He is survived by his adoring wife Iris, his children Peter (Annabella), Leslie (Rameen), and John (Debbie), his stepchildren Andrew Schinderman and Jay (Rachel) Schinderman, as well as nine grandchildren. Nothing gave Richard more joy than being with his family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 20th at 11am at Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand St.



ABRONS--Richard. Richard Simon Abrons, of New York City died on September 16th, 2019. He was 92. He was a graduate of Andover (1944) and Yale (1949), and received his MBA from Columbia University in 1953. In 1964, he co-founded the investment firm First Manhattan Co. He went on to pursue his passion for writing fiction and plays. At age 55, he returned to school to earn an MFA in creative writing. He published over 20 short stories, and his story Every Day A Visitor garnered a National Magazine Fiction Award in 1981. Five of his plays saw production in off-Broadway theaters. Throughout his life, he was a tireless supporter of and active participant in programs serving local communities. He was president of the Louis and Anne Abrons Foundation for 38 years. He created the Plant-A-Lot program of Grow NYC, which built 116 community gardens throughout the five boroughs. He was president and vice-chair of Henry Street Settlement, a settlement house on the lower east side, and was an active board member for over 61 years. His final years were devoted to ensuring that the Bronx finally had a children's museum to call its own, and he was instrumental in the development of the Bronx Children's Museum. He was also a Director Emeritus of Poets and Writers, and United Neighborhood Houses. At the ripe young age of 88, his flair for the dramatic inspired him to join an acting class. He gave spirited performances and enjoyed the camaraderie with his fellow actors. Richard was physically active until well into his 80s. He swam, played tennis, paddle tennis, and roller bladed (although he had no idea how to stop). When he had a heart attack on the tennis court seven years ago, he still insisted on serving and was upset when the game got cancelled. He is survived by his adoring wife Iris, his children Peter (Annabella), Leslie (Rameen), and John (Debbie), his stepchildren Andrew Schinderman and Jay (Rachel) Schinderman, as well as nine grandchildren. Nothing gave Richard more joy than being with his family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 20th at 11am at Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand St. Published in The New York Times on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close