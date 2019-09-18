ABRONS--Richard. The Board and Staff of Bronx Children's Museum mourn the loss of our dear friend, guiding star, and benefactor Richard Abrons on September 16, 2019. Richard has been our unwavering and foremost champion for almost 10 years. Without Richard, we would not be the organization we are today, on track to open the first children's museum facility in the history of the Bronx, and already engaging 16,000 children/caregivers annually. A remarkable person and dedicated member of the Board of Directors since 2012, we sought Richard's blessing on every occasion. Richard beamed when participating in Museum events, whether engaging with children in a classroom, proudly accepting the Museum's first Imagination Award at our inaugural gala in 2017, or interviewing potential Board members. His love for, and commitment to, the children of the Bronx truly inspired us and deeply warmed our hearts. He leaves an enduring and enormous impact on the children of the Bronx and on us all. The Bronx Children's Museum family offers our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Iris, and the entire Abrons family. We will sincerely miss Richard's assertive leadership and dogged commitment, his wisdom, his acute wit, and above all, his contagious laughter.



