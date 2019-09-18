ABRONS--Richard. GrowNYC (nee Council on the Environment of NYC) has lost our great friend, supporter, and board member emeritus Richard Abrons. In 1975, moved by the dearth of open space in New York City (especially for children), Richard began campaigning GrowNYC to focus on open space creation. Not content to merely write generous checks, Richard was a driving force alongside Liz Christy in creating GrowNYC's "Plant A Lot" project which spurred New York City's community garden movement. In 1977, he joined the organization's board and remained an active board member for forty years - a source of inspiration for all of us. Richard demonstrated awe inspiring bandwidth for doing and being: while a pillar of open space advocacy and support, he continued his work as financier, philanthropist, playwright, and guiding light for many others. Richard's legacy is borne out in the existence of 116 community gardens (including 12 Lots for Tots adjacent to city funded daycare centers) created through GrowNYC and countless more gardens that receive annual infusions of material and technical support and remain green oases for all New Yorkers. Richard was irreplaceable; his wit, wisdom and style made us all want to be around him or to be him. He will be dearly missed.



