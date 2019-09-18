RICHARD ABRONS (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD ABRONS.
Service Information
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Abrons Arts Center
466 Grand St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ABRONS--Richard. Henry Street Settlement deeply mourns our beloved friend who, with his family, made transformative contributions to the Settlement and to New York City. A leader on our board for more than five decades, Richard dedicated his life to social justice, bringing critical services, cultural programs, and vibrant green spaces to NYC's underserved communities. Richard's immigrant grandmother was helped by Settlement founder Lillian Wald in 1896; his grateful family has paid that act of kindness forward for four generations. As a child, Richard spent an unforgettable afternoon with Wald, and he was the only person who knew every one of Henry Street's executive directors since its founding in 1893. Richard was a treasured husband, father, and grandfather; a businessman; a philanthropist; a playwright and author; and a true Renaissance man. To all of us at Henry Street, he was our hero, and we will always cherish his wit, wisdom, guidance, and compassion.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details