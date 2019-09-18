ABRONS--Richard. Henry Street Settlement deeply mourns our beloved friend who, with his family, made transformative contributions to the Settlement and to New York City. A leader on our board for more than five decades, Richard dedicated his life to social justice, bringing critical services, cultural programs, and vibrant green spaces to NYC's underserved communities. Richard's immigrant grandmother was helped by Settlement founder Lillian Wald in 1896; his grateful family has paid that act of kindness forward for four generations. As a child, Richard spent an unforgettable afternoon with Wald, and he was the only person who knew every one of Henry Street's executive directors since its founding in 1893. Richard was a treasured husband, father, and grandfather; a businessman; a philanthropist; a playwright and author; and a true Renaissance man. To all of us at Henry Street, he was our hero, and we will always cherish his wit, wisdom, guidance, and compassion.



