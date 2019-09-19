ABRONS--Richard. First Manhattan Co. mourns the passing of Richard Abrons, a founding partner of the firm in 1964, who remained active in the company until 2013. Richard was a people person. His presence was felt throughout our organization over the years, from top to bottom. We remember his wisdom, kindness, humor, and generous heart, and we are grateful to him for helping make First Manhattan the special place it is today. We offer our condolences to his wife, Iris, to his children, Peter, Leslie, and John and their spouses and families, and to the organizations in which he was so instrumental and with which he remained involved until his passing.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 19, 2019