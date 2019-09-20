ABRONS--Richard. Yeshiva University and The Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology are deeply saddened by the passing of Richard Abrons, father of Peter Abrons, a long-serving member and Vice Chair of the Ferkauf Board of Overseers and a generous supporter of the school. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Peter and Anabelle, both alumni of Ferkauf, and the extended family. Yeshiva University Dr. Ari Berman, President Moshael J. Straus, Chairman, Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 20, 2019