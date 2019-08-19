Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1956 - 2019

On Wednesday, August 14, Rick Ioset, 63, surrendered to a Sisyphean struggle with cancer, passing peacefully at home with his wife, Mo, by his side.



Born Richard Austin Ioset on March 24, 1956 in Boise, Idaho, he is survived by his wife, Monica H. Minneman-Ioset; his parents, Richard. R. and Nancy K. Ioset; siblings Kim I. Hibler (Robert) and David G. Ioset (Catherine); and eight nieces and nephews.



Rick led an accomplished 28-year career (1984 - 2012) at Chubb Insurance Co., touching many lives. Considered steady and balanced, his peers admired him as a straight shooter.



Rick possessed a passion for audio engineering, learning technical skills in high school while helping choirs at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Attending PLU in Tacoma, he became a DJ on the radio station, KPLU, continuing to mix sounds for Seattle bands after graduation. He revived his interest upon retiring from Chubb, engineering live sound for local jazz and rock musicians.



Rick enjoyed renovating his homes and building cigar box guitars. A lover of music, he treasured guitars in general, and practiced daily. Among his other loves were hiking, biking, motorcycling, SCUBA diving, and golf, a game he learned from his father. Together, they played in many tournaments. He also appreciated boats, captaining many of his own through Pacific Northwest waterways as well as around the Caribbean.



He adored animals, and together with Mo, owned and fostered cats and dogs. He is survived by their cat (Squeak) and rescue dog (Winston).



Rick will be remembered for his no B.S. ways, his love of beer, and an impressive belly laugh.



There will be no formal service. The family will scatter his ashes in Boise on Sunday, August 18th and a celebration for friends will be held later in Seattle. In honor of Rick, donations are welcome at Kitsap Humane Society. https://www.kitsap-humane.

