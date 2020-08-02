RICHARD BADENHAUSEN

BADENHAUSEN--Richard. Richard Joseph Badenhausen, aged 83 of Franklin Lakes, NJ died peacefully on July 31, 2020 due to complications from treatment for esophageal cancer. Born to Dorothy (Schweinler) and Carl Badenhausen, he grew up in Short Hills, graduated from the Canterbury School and in 1961 from The Sibley School of Mechanical Engineering at Cornell University. He began his career at Ingersoll Rand followed by working with the McBride Company's Industrial Real Estate. In the 80's he became President of Yeast Products, a company that processed brewer's yeast from the family's brewery, Ballantine. He spent the final chapter of his professional life as owner and operator of the Columbia Racquet Club. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Carl and Bob and sister Josie Conte, he is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margot (Leary), sisters Helen Danforth, Peggy (Tom Kelly), his five children Richard, Jr. (Katherine Venti) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Lauren (Charlie) Frankenbach of Lakeville, CT, Jim (Carolyn) of Glen Ridge, NJ, Kurt (Danielle) of Ramsey, NJ, and Alix (Hans) Berglund of Edwards CO, and ten grandchildren, Will, Peter, Jack, Andrew, Liza, Graham, Christian Badenhausen and Carla, Maggie and Henry Frankenbach. A funeral mass will be offered for the immediate family at St. Elizabeth's Church Wyckoff. A gathering for the celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Stratton Foundation or First Descents, an organization providing life changing outdoor adventures for young adults impacted by cancer and other serious health issues.





