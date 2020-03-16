BALDWIN--Richard W., of Riverdale and Yonkers, NY, passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospice on March 7, 2020 at age 83. Devoted husband to wonderful wife of almost 60 years Susan; beloved father to Richard, Jr. and Keefe (deceased); faithful brother to Marie and her children Bill, Eileen and Kathy. Served three years in the United States Marine Corps. First in family to attend college. Graduated second in his class from NYU Law School. Loved hiking, tennis, reading and fine wines. Greatest love was his family. Semper Fi.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 16, 2020