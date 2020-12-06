BEAUMONT--Richard A. Former CEO and Chairman of ORC Worldwide, Richard died on October 3rd in NYC. In a half-century of leadership in the field of human resources management, Richard was a consultant and advisor to global corporations, nonprofits, and multiple branches of government in the US and abroad. Richard was born on December 21, 1925, in NYC. While his early interests were in science, in college he was drawn to the study of people, management, and organizations, which became his lifelong passion. As a leader and a human being, Richard had a strong code of ethics that inspired those around him. In addition to leading ORC, Richard was also a former deputy undersecretary of the US Navy, SVP and board member at Amerada Hess Corporation, and president of the board of inlingua AG. He was an emeritus board member of Darden School of Business and Innovation Resource Center for Human Resources (formerly IRC), and a founding member and fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources. He earned his BA degree from UCLA and his MA from University of Hawaii. Richard met the love of his life, Deborah Hinckley, while she was living in Paris and he was there on business. For 47 years they shared their love of travel, great food, wine, art, and each other. Richard is survived by his wife Deborah and a global community of friends and colleagues. Memorial donations, if desired, can be made to Delaware Canal21.org
. A full obituary is at legcy.co/2JL2Qtr.