RICHARD BERNARD

BERNARD--Richard P., "Dick," 85, passed away on October 21 in New York City. Beloved husband of Barbara for 55 years; proud father and father-in-law of Jack and Katrina, and Daniel and Laura; doting grandfather of Max, Ruby, and Kaia. Kind and generous, with a warm smile and infectious laugh, Dick was a devoted family man and friend, an old school businessman who put his clients' interests first; a New Yorker through and through, and Yankees and Giants fan to the very end.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store