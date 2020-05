Or Copy this URL to Share

BERNSTEIN--Richard. Beloved husband of Karen Z"L, devoted father of Mitch Z"L and Andy Z"L, formerly of Woodland Parke, NJ, passed away in Boca Raton, FL at the age of 85. Survived by his soulmate, Sharon Mester, grandchildren, family, and friends who loved him dearly. Memorial service to be held at a later date.





