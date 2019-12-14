BLUM--Richard Stanley, age 83, died November 28, 2019 at his home in Fairfield, CT. Survived by beloved wife Clair, son Andrew and daughter Jennifer, brothers Michael (Rad) and David (Reva) and loving generations of nieces and nephews, family and friends. Born May 1, 1936 in Bronx, NY to Leona and Arthur Blum. He grew up on Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx where he made many lifelong friends. After graduating from DeWitt Clinton High School, he attended Hunter College before joining the US Marines, serving for two years rising to the rank of Sergeant. A highly skilled marksman, he competed in many military competitions representing his company. His service was one of his and his family's proudest accomplishments. After returning home, Richard began his career in the fashion industry as a salesman at Gimbels in Manhattan. It was there that he met his beautiful wife Clair. He then joined Swank International where he worked for more than 35 years, lastly as Senior Executive in International Sales, traveling all around the world. Richard was highly respected and adored by friends and family. He touched so many lives and left a lasting impression everywhere he went. He was charming and silly and loved to make people laugh and feel good. Richard was truly one of a kind. He will be missed immensely by all who knew and loved him. Forever in our hearts.



