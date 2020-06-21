RICHARD BRAND

BRAND--Richard Stuart, born April 7, 1949 in the Bronx, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Miami, FL. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Harriet; his daughters, Jess and Devorah; his son-in-law Nick and his granddaughter Sofia. Rick was a maverick who loved to ride his Harley along Collins Avenue in Miami or through the East Village, rock out to his favorite band, The Rolling Stones, and travel around the world with his wife. Rick overcame a difficult childhood to put himself through college and law school at night, to become a successful lawyer and real estate developer. Rick amassed a huge community of decades-long friendships. His long lasting friendships are a testament to his brilliance, wit, loyalty and charm. Rick was a firecracker. The world is darker today. He was adored.





