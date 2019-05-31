BRIGLIA--Richard E. (Dick), 81, died peacefully at his Manhattan home on May 23 after a long illness. He was an actor and producer/director and is best known as the Senior Producer of Candid Camera in the 1970's and again in the 1990's-early 2000's. His productions include several TV shows, corporate videos, and most notably, teleconferences between the U.S. and Japan and the documentary Faces of Japan. Recently, he was the U.S. representative for the International Japan Wildlife Film Festival. His humor, passion for life and infectious enthusiasm will be sorely missed but is memorialized in his work and will live on in our hearts forever.



