BRODSKY--Richard. The NYU Wagner community mourns the loss of friend, colleague and devoted public servant Richard Brodsky. Appointed a Public Service Fellow in 2011 and serving on our adjunct faculty, Richard shared his deep knowledge of state politics, governance and public authorities. Enlightening and inspiring, he will be greatly missed by students, faculty and alumni around the country. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Paige, and two daughters.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020