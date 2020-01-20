RICHARD BROWN

BROWN--Richard A., age 80, on January 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Trusted financial advisor for 58 years. Beloved husband for 40 years to Ellen, devoted father of Andy (Mary Beth), Julie, Dana (Michael), and Scott (Laura). Adored grandfather of Adam, Emily, Sam, Olivia, Willa, Allison and Ryan. Cherished brother of Robert. Service Tuesday, January 21, 12 noon at "The Riverside," 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave. Shiva at their home. Donations in his memory to www.roomtogrow.org
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 20, 2020
