Richard Carlyle Wolf, 83, passed away in Long Beach, NY on November 27, 2020 following an illness. Richard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Eva Smetacek Wolf, daughter Caroline Wolf Naralasetty, son-in-law Jiten Naralasetty, and grandson Oliver, all of New York City, in addition to his brothers George Wolf (Nan) of Turlock, CA and Thomas Wolf (Libby) of Washington, D.C., and numerous nieces and nephews.



Richard was born in Yakima, WA to Willis Carlyle Wolf and Dorothy Downing Wolf, and raised in Northern California. He graduated from Stanford University and then served in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. After leaving the Navy, he earned an MA from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from Columbia Business School, and then entered the U.S. Department of State Foreign Service Institute, where he met his wife. Together they lived in London, Paris, San Francisco, and New York while Richard pursued a career in banking. After his retirement, he focused on his collection of antiquarian and rare books, which grew to 5,000 volumes. He had a great love of antiquing, which his mother introduced him to and which he and his wife pursued together, and was a dedicated fan of many sports, especially Stanford football, the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Athletics.



No services are planned. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery in Wading River, NY. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to The Doe Fund at 232 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028 or www.doe.org. The family extends their deepest thanks to Dr. Mekala Ramgopal and Grandell Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their care and compassion.



Eheu fugaces labuntur anni (Horace).

