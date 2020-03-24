COHEN--Richard. Richard Cohen, age 61. Beloved husband of Janet, treasured father of Max and Emma. A man of wisdom, charm, and impeccable style. He will forever be remembered for his quick wit, love of storytelling and big heart. His kindness and generosity touched the lives of many. Richard was born and raised in New York City and built a tremendous career as a leader in the Real Estate Industry, most recently serving as Head of U.S. Capital Markets at GTIS Partners, a global investment firm. A loving husband, adored father and cherished friend, Richard's absence leaves a hole in our hearts.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2020