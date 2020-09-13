1/
RICHARD COHEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COHEN--Richard A., 37, of Brooklyn, NY, and Edgemont, NY died September 10, 2020. A Syracuse graduate of the Whitman School of Management (2005), Richard had a successful career in marketing and advertising, most recently with the NBA. Richard lived a full and vibrant life. He is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth, beautiful sons Oliver and Samuel, parents Gerry and Stefani, and sister Rebecca Schliessman (Rob). Donations can be made in Richard's memory to The Colorectal Cancer Alliance: https://www.ccalliance.org/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved