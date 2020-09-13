RICHARD COHEN

COHEN--Richard A., 37, of Brooklyn, NY, and Edgemont, NY died September 10, 2020. A Syracuse graduate of the Whitman School of Management (2005), Richard had a successful career in marketing and advertising, most recently with the NBA. Richard lived a full and vibrant life. He is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth, beautiful sons Oliver and Samuel, parents Gerry and Stefani, and sister Rebecca Schliessman (Rob). Donations can be made in Richard's memory to The Colorectal Cancer Alliance: https://www.ccalliance.org/