CONROY--Dr. Richard Christopher. December 28, 1933 - June 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon Young Conroy, adored father of Susan and William Frith and Christopher and Mary Conroy, devoted grandfather of William Frith and Anna Conroy, revered stepfather of Scott Fulmer and Susan Kittenplan. Was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Herbert Conroy, and his first wife, Marilyn Griffin Conroy. Attended Bloomfield High School in New Jersey, where he set the school's single game scoring record of 40 points, a feat only surpassed decades later by future NBA All-Star Kelly Tripucka. Graduate of Princeton University, Cornell Medical College, and Columbia University of Physicians and Surgeons. Served as a captain in the U.S. Army, and later became director of the department of psychiatry at Northern Westchester Medical Center, a position he held for 22 years. A treasured friend and consummate gentleman the twinkle in his eye when he told one of his favorite jokes will be sorely missed by all. A memorial service in Palm Beach, FL is being planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Princeton University, Class of 1955, Attn: Annual Giving, Box 46, Princeton, NJ 08540





