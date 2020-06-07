RICHARD CONROY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONROY--Dr. Richard Christopher. December 28, 1933 - June 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon Young Conroy, adored father of Susan and William Frith and Christopher and Mary Conroy, devoted grandfather of William Frith and Anna Conroy, revered stepfather of Scott Fulmer and Susan Kittenplan. Was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Herbert Conroy, and his first wife, Marilyn Griffin Conroy. Attended Bloomfield High School in New Jersey, where he set the school's single game scoring record of 40 points, a feat only surpassed decades later by future NBA All-Star Kelly Tripucka. Graduate of Princeton University, Cornell Medical College, and Columbia University of Physicians and Surgeons. Served as a captain in the U.S. Army, and later became director of the department of psychiatry at Northern Westchester Medical Center, a position he held for 22 years. A treasured friend and consummate gentleman the twinkle in his eye when he told one of his favorite jokes will be sorely missed by all. A memorial service in Palm Beach, FL is being planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Princeton University, Class of 1955, Attn: Annual Giving, Box 46, Princeton, NJ 08540


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved