CONSTABLE--Richard W., 92, died peacefully on June 15. Devoted husband to Judy; beloved father to Martha, Tom, and Peter; grandfather to Eleanor. B.A. Williams College, M.S. Stanford University, J.D. New York Law School. Sergeant, U.S. Army 70th Infantry MP Platoon, Germany, WWII. Senior V.P., Bankers Trust Company, Energy Group. Geologist, hiker, sailor, conservationist, Unitarian. A kind and gentle presence in so many lives. He left his campsite better than he found it.
Published in The New York Times on June 23, 2019