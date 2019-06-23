RICHARD CONSTABLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD CONSTABLE.
Service Information
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT
06820
(203)-655-6127
Obituary
Send Flowers

CONSTABLE--Richard W., 92, died peacefully on June 15. Devoted husband to Judy; beloved father to Martha, Tom, and Peter; grandfather to Eleanor. B.A. Williams College, M.S. Stanford University, J.D. New York Law School. Sergeant, U.S. Army 70th Infantry MP Platoon, Germany, WWII. Senior V.P., Bankers Trust Company, Energy Group. Geologist, hiker, sailor, conservationist, Unitarian. A kind and gentle presence in so many lives. He left his campsite better than he found it.
Published in The New York Times on June 23, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Darien, CT   (203) 655-6127
funeral home direction icon