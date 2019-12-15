DODD--Richard. The residents of 16 East 11th Street are deeply saddened by the loss of our neighbor and friend, Richard Dodd. Richard served as our Board Chair for many years and was active as well in the East 11th Street Block Association. His work was characterized by his cheerfulness and dedication. He will be deeply missed by all his neighbors. Our condolences to his wife, Cheryl Grandfield, who shared him with us for many years. The 16 East 11th Street Cooperative
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 15, 2019