DODD--Richard Wallace. Richard W. Dodd died on December 12 at age 76, following a short illness. Son of Robert S. Dodd and Emma Louise Parker Dodd of Suffolk, VA, Richard is survived by his wife Cheryl L. Grandfield, sisters Florence Channey and Susan Smitherman, and several nieces and nephews. Born in Cleveland and a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians, Richard moved with his family to Suffolk, VA at the age of seven. Family vacations during his childhood, and several summers working as a lifeguard in Nags Head, NC inspired a lifelong love of ocean beaches and the North Carolina Outer Banks in particular, ownership of a property in Ocracoke, NC and enthusiastic support for organizations dedicated to the preservation of the Outer Banks. Richard graduated from Randolph- Macon Academy and attended the University of Virginia before enlisting in the United States Marines, where he became a helicopter mechanic and attained the rank of Sergeant. His military service included a tour in Vietnam. After relocating to New York City, Richard earned a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance from New York University and in 1970 joined the Personal Trust Investment Dept. of Bankers Trust Co. He and Cheryl met when she joined the bank in 1973 and they were married in 1976. Richard's duties as an investment officer included oversight of the Bank's tax-free bond common trust fund, which sparked his interest in municipal bonds and prompted him to shift to the Bank's municipal bond department. In 1977, he joined W.H. Mell, Inc., a Summit NJ dealer firm specializing in municipal bonds, as the municipal credit analyst. In 1979, Richard joined The Bank of New York where he was Vice President and senior portfolio manager of tax-exempt bond portfolios for high-net-worth families and individuals. He retired from BNY Mellon in 1998. In 2001, with Cheryl and equity research analyst James Samuels, Richard co-founded the investment counsel firm Grandfield & Dodd LLC which provides investment management services to individuals. He remained a Principal of Grandfield & Dodd LLC until his death. Richard was a member of the Municipal Analysts Group of New York, the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and Analysts Anonymous, an informal group of retired municipal bond analysts. While Richard specialized in the municipal credit analysis and the management of municipal bond portfolios, he routinely urged investors to focus the bulk of their assets in equities for maximum capital growth. He was a relentless seeker of good value and a patient investor focused on ownership of sound businesses with strong long-term growth characteristics. A teacher and mentor at heart, Richard sought to impart his love of analysis and wealth-building concepts and values to clients and younger industry practitioners. The number of clients and friends who benefitted from his financial and investment counsel is legendary. Richard was a scuba diver, an enthusiast of Italy and Italian wines and a regular traveler with Cheryl to Italy. He was an invaluable source of wine and restaurant recommendations to friends, a lifelong fan of rock & roll music and a crack shot, thanks to being a member of the Rifle Team in military school and yearly visits to Little Simon Pond in the Adirondacks for bottle shooting practice. Architecture and well-crafted design captivated him and underpinned memberships in and support for the Greenwich Village Society for Historical Preservation, the New York Landmarks Conservancy and the New York Silver Society. He was a contributor to the SMP Silver Salon Forums website, sharing his deep interest in antique silver design. Richard was also a stalwart member and supporter of organizations in his NYC neighborhood and at the time of his death was the Treasurer of the East 11th Street Block Association and President of the 16 East 11th Street Co-op. A remembrance event will be held at a future date. Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust. Published in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2020

