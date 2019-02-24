Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD DONOHUE. View Sign





DONOHUE--Richard "Rick" Former New York Giants assistant general manager Rick Donohue died unexpectedly on February 6 at his home in South Carolina. He was 75. Donohue joined the Giants as a scout in 1980 and later held several different positions before becoming the team's assistant general manager under Ernie Accorsi in 1998. In total, Donohue spent all 22 years of his career with the Giants before retiring to South Carolina in 2002. He was a part of three Super Bowl teams, winning two titles (after the 1986 and 1990 seasons), and was considered instrumental in a cycle of assistants (Bill Parcells, John Fox, Bill Belichick) becoming NFL head coaches. With the Giants, Donohue not only worked with team assistants, but helped manage the draft, recruit and negotiate contracts with players. Donohue was proud to have spent his entire professional career with the Giants and prized his loyalty to the organization and his mentor, Wellington Mara. Donohue is survived by his wife, Elaine, three children, as well as six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Father Brian Cullinane O.FM, will celebrate A Mass of Christian Burial at St Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Saturday, March 2 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Rich Donohue '64 for UD Football to the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469-7051. Condolences may be expressed at Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019

