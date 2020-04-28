EISMAN--Richard A., loving brother and best friend of Larry Eisman, passed away Wednesday morning, April 22. Born October 9th, 1937 to Saul and Viola Eisman, Richard graduated with honors in Spanish and Latin American Studies from Queens College and Stanford University and taught Spanish and English as a Second Language at Bergen Community College for many years, and later at Hunter College. In addition to his brother, he leaves cousins Arthur Eisman, Valerie Eisman, Leslie Eisman (Dario) and Fred Eisman (Jennifer). His friendship and loyalty to those who knew him will be greatly missed.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2020