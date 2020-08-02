RICHARD EPSTEIN

EPSTEIN--Richard, born May 24, 1924 to Jessie and Joseph Epstein, in Brooklyn, NY, died at age 96, July 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth, the love of his life, bythree months, after a marriage lasting almost 71 years. There was magic between them from the start. They met in Mahopac, NY and within three days were engaged to marry. Ruth and Richard lived a life of unparalleled love and devotion. They were a team, living life with a spirit of adventure. Richard was a loving, insightful and patient father. He leaves behind his children Andrew and Willa, Nancy and Jeffrey, John and Elise, his grandchildren Michael, Lisa, Jessica, Meredith and his great granddaughters Gray and Murphy. Richard was predeceased by his sister, Jeannie. Dad was a proud WWII veteran, serving as Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Forces, and a lifelong Democratic patriot. He entered the textile industry in 1960, founding Stratford Mills, eventually known as Kelton Mills. With an entrepreneurial spirit, he and Ruth established Hightower Associates in 1985. Their signature items were specialized desk calendars and most notably the Bookmate. With perseverance and grit, they built a successful business. Dad was a man full of love, integrity and an innate goodness towards all mankind. We love you and will miss you so, All your children.





