FEINSTEIN--Dr. Richard J. Richard Jay Feinstein, 76, passed away on August 19, 2019 at his home in Coral Gables, FL after a long illness. Richard was the oldest child of Abraham and Sarah Feinstein, born on November 15th, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY. He played basketball and attended Tilden High School and Brooklyn College. Richard studied medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical Center (M.D. '68) and completed his internship at D.C. General Hospital in Washington, DC. From 1969 to 1971, he was a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Public Health Service, Division of Indian Health, in Chinle, AZ. He later recounted his experiences on the reservation in his novel "Evrey Goodman." In 1971, Richard began his dermatology residency at the University of Miami School of Medicine, where he became Clinical Professor of Dermatology. In 1974, he opened his private practice of Dermatology at Mercy Hospital in Miami. In 1979, Dr. Feinstein was appointed to the Florida State Board of Medical Examiners by Governor Robert Graham and in 1984 was elected Chairman. He was the President of both the Miami Dermatological Society and the Florida Society of Dermatology, and was the Chairman of the Caduceus Self Insurance Trust. In addition to practicing dermatology for 40 years, Dr. Feinstein was an accomplished writer, having published many articles and editorials on medical issues in the Miami Herald, and serving on their Board of Contributors. Richard is survived by Daria, his wife of 51 years, his daughter Rachel Feinstein and her husband John Currin, daughter Lisa Feinstein and her husband Russell Kaplan, sister Beverly Feigelman and her husband Bill, sister Ellen Feinstein and her wife Rosemarie Tichler, and six grandchildren. Richard will be remembered for his open mindedness, curiosity, humor, and utter devotion to his family.



