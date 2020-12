Or Copy this URL to Share

FLINTOFT--Richard Allan, (80 years old) passed away November 21, 2020 at his home in Southfield, MA with his family by his side. He was followed in death by his sister Mary Clare Collings. He is survived by his wife Lynn, his sons Grant (Jennie) and Peter (Yuylia), his daughter Chloe (Andrew) and his grandchildren Olivia and Sean.





