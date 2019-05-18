RICHARD FRIEDMAN

Service Information
Graveside service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
11:45 AM
New Montefiore Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
View Map
Obituary
FRIEDMAN--Richard. It is with heavy hearts that we sorrowfully announce the passing of Richard on May 16th after succumbing to his long and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer at home surrounded by his loved ones. A true pillar within the diamond industry and beloved by family and friends alike, we all feel a great sense of loss and will miss him dearly. Though he may not be with us any longer, his memory lives on in the hearts of those he touched forever. Graveside services 11:45am Sunday at New Montefiore Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in The New York Times on May 18, 2019
