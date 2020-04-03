Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD FRIEDMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRIEDMAN-- Richard C., MD. January 20, 1941 - March 31, 2020. It is with profound sadness and tremendous love that Rick's family announces he passed away at home on Tuesday evening. Since his early 40s, Rick met and overcame numerous health challenges, always with fierceness, dignity and a warrior-like courage. A graduate of Bard College, Rochester Medical School and Columbia Psychoanalytic Institute, and a clinical professor at Weill Cornell, Rick was a uniquely gifted psychodynamic psychiatrist, with patients underscoring how he "transformed their lives" or remarking "I am who I became because of him". He was also a tough mentor to generations of trainees who studied under him. In addition, he was a world-renowned clinical scholar, especially with regards to his groundbreaking work in the field of sexual orientation where he was a bridge builder between the biological science of psychiatry, the invaluable importance of research, and the richness of psychodynamics. While he leaves us with scores of noted publications and books, at the time of his death, he was also editor in chief of Psychodynamic Psychiatry, which he used as a platform to amplify the role of psychodynamics in understanding and treating patients. A devoted fan of both opera and professional basketball, he was a lifelong lover of literature, a passionate student of history, a gifted pianist and hated broccoli. Often noted for his reserved persona, Rick was also a generous, warm and funny soul as well as a deeply loyal friend to those he allowed into his orbit. He was a committed partner to his wife, Sue Matorin, ACSW (Weill Cornell), transforming her life as a loving husband, demanding critic, live-in supervisor and formidable scrabble opponent. Their attachment was indescribable. He leaves behind two brothers - Daniel, with whom he had a deep, remarkable bond and Joseph, a fellow physician. But Rick's true emotional center was his son, Jeremiah. Though he disliked sentimentality, Rick always made an exception for the son he viewed with pride, admiration, and profound respect. And his endless affection extended to his wonderful daughter-in-law Rebecca, vivacious four-year-old granddaughter, Tess, and six- month-old grandson, Theo. Our family greatly appreciates the kind wishes that are pouring in. A memorial will be planned in the future.



